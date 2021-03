CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were hospitalized Tuesday night with carbon monoxide poisoning in Clinton Township.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the three victims were taken to Ohio State University Main Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Martin said the three victims were taken from a home on Eddystone Avenue.

Officials have not confirmed the source of the carbon monoxide.

No further information has been released at this time.