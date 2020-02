UPDATE: The Hocking County Sheriff’s reports the juveniles were found safe.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County’s Sheriff Office is searching for three runaways from the Logan area in Hocking County.

The sheriff’s office reported Saturday that Alorah “Layla” Ward, 11; Savanah Matheny, 12,; and Daykota “Aaron” Ward, 11, were missing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 911 or call the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-385-2131.