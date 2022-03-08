PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Cambridge residents are dead after a single-vehicle accident in Perry Township, Muskingum County, Tuesday.

According to the Zanesville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 2:01 p.m. on I-70.

Jennifer Parriagan, 41, of Cambridge; Ashley Stitt, 29, of Cambridge; and Brian Keith, 46, of Cambridge, died in the crash.

According to OSHP, Parrigan was driving east on I-70 when she drove off the right side of the road, hitting a tree. Stitt was a front-seat passenger and Keith was a backseat passenger.

I-70 was closed for approximately two hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was aided at the scene by the Ohio Department of Transportation, Perry Township Fire/EMS, Washington Township Fire/EMS, Muskingum County Coroner, SRS Services, and Quinlan’s Towing.