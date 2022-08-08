BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than 30 minutes after a motorcycle crash near Bucyrus killed two people, a 35-year-old motorcyclist crashed and died less than 10 miles away.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, Michael Ramon Sanders Jr., of Willard, Ohio, was driving northbound in a Kawasaki Ninja 250 motorcycle in Sandusky Township when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Sanders then crashed into a southbound Honda Civic at the intersection of State Route 96 and McIntyre Road.

Sanders, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died after being taken to Bucyrus Community Hospital and later to Grady Memorial Hospital, the OSHP said.

The driver of the Honda Civic, along with two of the three passengers in the car, suffered minor injuries, according to the OSHP.

Just 30 minutes before, two men were killed in a motorcycle crash on Leesville Road near State Route 598 in Jefferson Township — less than 10 miles away from the Sandusky Township crash that left Sanders dead.