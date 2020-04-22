Three Columbus teens post video of them vandalizing bookstore

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –- Police are investigating after a bookstore was allegedly vandalized by a group of teenagers in the Hilltop neighborhood.

The Brian Muha Memorial Foundation, a local non-profit, reported that their shop was vandalized while no one was there.

They say their merchandise was burnt, broken and fire extinguishers were discharged all over the premises.

Columbus police say three young teenagers broke into the bookstore, vandalized it, filmed the incident and posted it to social media later.

According to the non-profit they lost $1,000 in merchandise.