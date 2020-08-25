Three Columbus men indicted on human trafficking charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Three Columbus men have been indicted on human trafficking charges in connection with a prostitution ring that ran for more than 14 months.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced the 23-count RICO indictments against Marcus Jahroam Carmon, 36; Anthony Lamont Dunn, 46; and Bradley C. Powell, 28.

Marcus Jahroam Carmon

Carmon, the alleged ringleader of the enterprise, was indicted on 23 counts including:

Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity

Trafficking in Persons – Commercial Sex Acts with Specification

Compelling Prostitution

Promoting Prostitution

Felonious Assault with Specification

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Possession of Cocaine

Trafficking in Cocaine

Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Dunn was indicted on three charges while Powell was indicted on five charges.

O’Brien alleges that the human trafficking and prostitution indictments involved seven women between November, 2018, and February, 2020.

“All of the females were expected to post ads on sex/escort sites to attract clients. The defendants primarily targeted and recruited females to work for them that were vulnerable and homeless in order to personally benefit financially,” O’Brien said in a statement announcing the indictments.

All three suspects will be arraigned later this week.