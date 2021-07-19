Three children injured in single-vehicle crash in Scioto County

McDERMOTT, Ohio (WCMH) — Three children were injured in a single-vehicle crash in McDermott, Scioto County, Monday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 6:55 p.m. on State Route 104 near the intersection of State Route 73.

OSHP said Jessica Copely, 28, of Lucasville, was driving a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country minivan south on SR-104 at a high rate of speed when she drove off the left side of the road, hitting several trees.

A 5-year-old child was ejected from the van and Copely and two other children had to be rescued from the vehicle by fire personnel, OSHP said.

The 5-year-old was flown from the scene by AirEvac to Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV.

Copely and the two other children were taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center with serious injuries. The two children were later taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

OSHP said impairment may have played a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.