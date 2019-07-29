Three children injured in single vehicle crash in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY (WCMH) — Police said three children were injured after the vehicle they were passengers in struck a utility pole.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol in Fairfield County, the car struck the pole on Pickerington Road late Sunday afternoon.

The children — ages 4, 9, and 13 — were taken to Columbus hospitals and are all listed in stable condition.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and will spend the night in Fairfield County Jail, police said.

According to police, the driver was not injured in the crash and will be arraigned Monday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.