Three children die in morning barn fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARSAW, OH (WCMH) — Three children died in a morning barn fire in Coshocton County Tuesday.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, the department received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a structure fire with possible entrapment on the 21000 block of State Route 60 at approximatley 7:22 a.m. Tuesday.

When the Walhonding Valley Fire Department arrived, the barn was engulfed in flames and had begun collapsing.

The Walhonding Valley Fire Chief confirmed Tuesday afternoon that three juveniles were killed. A fourth juvenile made it out and is now being treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s burn unit.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Walhonding Valley Fire Deptment with the investigation. Also assisting at the scene was the Jackson Towsship Fire Department, the Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, and the Coshocton County Coroner.

It is the second fatal fire reported Tuesday morning. Three people also lost their lives after a fire broke out at a home in Licking County.

NBC4 will update this story with any further information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools