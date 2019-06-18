Three children die in morning barn fire

WARSAW, OH (WCMH) — Three children died in a morning barn fire in Coshocton County Tuesday.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, the department received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a structure fire with possible entrapment on the 21000 block of State Route 60 at approximatley 7:22 a.m. Tuesday.

When the Walhonding Valley Fire Department arrived, the barn was engulfed in flames and had begun collapsing.

The Walhonding Valley Fire Chief confirmed Tuesday afternoon that three juveniles were killed. A fourth juvenile made it out and is now being treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s burn unit.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Walhonding Valley Fire Deptment with the investigation. Also assisting at the scene was the Jackson Towsship Fire Department, the Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, and the Coshocton County Coroner.

It is the second fatal fire reported Tuesday morning. Three people also lost their lives after a fire broke out at a home in Licking County.

NBC4 will update this story with any further information as it becomes available.