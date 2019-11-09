Buckeye Banner

Congratulations Buckeye!

Three charged with stealing guns from Marion Co. sporting goods store

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men have been indicted on charges of stealing nine guns from a Marion County sporting goods store.

Jamie Contrares, 19; Paul Black, 18; and Christopher Black, 22, are all facing breaking and entering and nine charges of theft for stealing handguns from a federally licensed firearm dealer, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

From left to right, Jamie Contrares, Paul Black, and Christopher Black.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the break-in at Dunham Sporting Goods on Mt. Vernon Avenue took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 28.

Of the nine handguns stolen, six have been recovered.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools