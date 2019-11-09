Three charged with stealing guns from Marion Co. sporting goods store

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men have been indicted on charges of stealing nine guns from a Marion County sporting goods store.

Jamie Contrares, 19; Paul Black, 18; and Christopher Black, 22, are all facing breaking and entering and nine charges of theft for stealing handguns from a federally licensed firearm dealer, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

From left to right, Jamie Contrares, Paul Black, and Christopher Black.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the break-in at Dunham Sporting Goods on Mt. Vernon Avenue took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 28.

Of the nine handguns stolen, six have been recovered.