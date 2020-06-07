Three charged for shining lasers into OSHP helicopters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three men have been arrested following three separate incidents where they allegedly shone laser pointers into Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopters last week.

According to OSHP, Brynt Gunn, of Partridge Place, was arrested for shining a laser pointer at an OSHP helicopter Tuesday night, June 2, at approximately 10 p.m.

OSHP said Gunn was in his vehicle when the incident took place at Hudson Street near I-71. Gunn was tracked by the helicopter and stopped by a trooper on the ground.

Gunn was arrested and charged with interfering with the operation of aircraft with a laser, a felony. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 17.

In addition, two other people were arrested and are facing the same charge for two other incidents the same night.

According to OSHP, the following two men have been arrested and charged in separate incidents:

Gregory Michael Dunwoody, of Alum Creek Drive. He faces a preliminary hearing on June 18.

Samuel Harvey, of Kelso Road. He faces a preliminary hearing on June 12.

Details of the last two incidents were not released by police.