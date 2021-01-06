Three arrested in Scioto County drug bust

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people have been arrested in Scioto County after a joint agency drug bust early Wednesday morning.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at approximately 7 a.m. on a recreation vehicle located on a property on the 2500 block of Cartro Road in Franklin Furnace.

During the search, officers allegedly found approximately 635 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 90 grams of suspected fentanyl, seven firearms, $28,308 in cash, and additional drug trafficking material.

The value of the seized drugs is estimated to be $36,200.

Arrested were Robert Blanton, 57; Larry Stapleton, 53; and Kelly McGowan, 45. All three were charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both first-degree felonies. Blanton was also charged with Having a Weapon While Under Disability, a third-degree felony.

All three were taken to Scioto County Jail and are scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Portsmouth Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation took part in the bust.