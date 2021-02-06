Three arrested after Scioto County drug bust

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men were arrested after a drug bust Saturday morning at a Portsmouth apartment.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle K. Everman, 35, of Portsmouth, has been charged with possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony.

Officers executed a search warrant of Everman’s Kendall Avenue apartment at approximately 7:39 a.m., at which point, officers allegedly discovered approximately 120 grams of suspected cocaine and digital scales. The estimated street value of the seized cocaine is $12,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Also arrested were Eric Wolfford, 34, who claims to be homeless, and John Harding, of Portsmouth.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wolfford was arrested on a warrant from Gallia County for violating probation.

Harding was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court for a charge of non-supportive parent.

All three were taken to Scioto County Jail. Everman is scheduled for a court appearance Monday.