PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people have been arrested after an assault turned into a shooting late Sunday just east of Portsmouth.
According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, two suspects were arrested after allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old boy on South Preston Street in the Sciotodale area. A pair of 22-year-old men, Jordan Huffman, of New Boston, and Hagen Metzler, of Wheelersburg, were arrested on felonious assault charges, and both are being held on $20,000 bonds.
The two suspects told police that after the assault, a vehicle pulled up to them one block away on South Mathiott Street. They told deputies they were shot at several times, with one of the bullets striking a parked car.
The shooting suspect, 35-year-old James Phillips, was arrested without incident and charged with improperly discharging a firearm, discharging a firearm near a prohibited premise and felonious assault. Phillips is being held on a $50,000 bond.
All three were scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday.