PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people have been arrested after an assault turned into a shooting late Sunday just east of Portsmouth.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, two suspects were arrested after allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old boy on South Preston Street in the Sciotodale area. A pair of 22-year-old men, Jordan Huffman, of New Boston, and Hagen Metzler, of Wheelersburg, were arrested on felonious assault charges, and both are being held on $20,000 bonds.

James Phillip (Courtesy/Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

Hagen Metzler (Courtesy/Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

Jordan Huffman (Courtesy/Scioto County Sheriff’s Department)

The two suspects told police that after the assault, a vehicle pulled up to them one block away on South Mathiott Street. They told deputies they were shot at several times, with one of the bullets striking a parked car.

The shooting suspect, 35-year-old James Phillips, was arrested without incident and charged with improperly discharging a firearm, discharging a firearm near a prohibited premise and felonious assault. Phillips is being held on a $50,000 bond.

All three were scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday.