COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio customers are reporting thousands of power outages across central Ohio as thunderstorm warnings remain in effect.
Customers without power by county
- Franklin County: +14,000
- Licking County: +2,200
- Delaware County: +1,400
- Fairfield County: +1,100
The Storm Prediction Center has a large portion of central Ohio in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. The northern half of the state has an Enhanced (Level 3 out of 5) risk for severe weather this evening, with a Slight risk farther south for damaging wind and hail.