COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio customers are reporting thousands of power outages across central Ohio as thunderstorm warnings remain in effect.

Customers without power by county

Franklin County: +14,000

Licking County: +2,200

Delaware County: +1,400

Fairfield County: +1,100

Trees down in Delaware County

The Storm Prediction Center has a large portion of central Ohio in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. The northern half of the state has an Enhanced (Level 3 out of 5) risk for severe weather this evening, with a Slight risk farther south for damaging wind and hail.