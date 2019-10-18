Thousands to run for a good cause this Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sick and injured children are being treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital for various reasons, and some of their families can’t afford the hospital bill.

Runners throughout Central Ohio are stepping up to help with the 40th annual Columbus Half Marathon and Marathon.

Runners lined the Columbus Convention Center where thousands of runners are getting what they need for the marathon on Sunday.

Mallory Fannin is a mother of three who participated in the marathon before. Taking the time to do this again was a no brainer.

“To give back. Nationwide Children’s Hospital. It’s just amazing to be a partner. Wins for everybody,” said Fannin.

Courtney Rupert sees it as a win too.

She is one of several thousand runners who is helping to raise millions of dollars for the children’s hospital. Rupert’s son also has health problems.

“This is my seventh marathon with one Columbus. I started in college and once Nationwide kind of got behind it, i took on a different meaning,” said Rupert.

So far organizers said the event has raised almost $10 million for patients.

Marathon organizer Darris Blackford can’t help but be touched knowing how passionate the community is about the marathon.

“It’s really evident when you see the people coming out here today to support this community event,” said Blackford.