Thousands to participate in Autism Speaks Walk on Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands are expected to attend the annual Autism Speaks Walk on Sunday to raise awareness and money for research on Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Registration for the walk begins at 9 a.m. The walk starts at 10:30 a.m. and will be held at the Columbus Commons.

The annual Columbus Autism Speaks walk is one of the largest walks in the country.

Each dollar raised goes toward research and promoting awareness of the disorder.

Autism Speaks has already raised $267, 600, according to the organization’s website on Friday. Officials hope to raise $456,500.

More than 10,000 attended the event last year.

For those whom autism is a personal issue, the number of people who come out to support the walk is a great comfort.

An estimated 1 in 59 children in the United States is diagnosed with autism.

The developmental disability is about 4 times more common among boys than girls.

This week, President Donald J. Trump signed into law a bill authorizing $1.8 billion in funding to help children and adults with autism.

The Autism CARES Act authorizes $1.8 billion in funding over five years to fund research, early detection and treatment.

“We support research for Americans with Autism and their families,” said President Donald Trump in a tweet. “You are not forgotten, we are fighting for you!

“Relief, excitement,” Patti Gold said.

Those are two emotions Patti Gold describes feeling when she found out about the Autism Cares Act.

Gold is the executive director for Autism Speaks Ohio and believes this will benefit thousands of families.

“Earlier diagnosis, I think one of the things is transition to adulthood more services available,” Gold said.

Under this law, 1.8 billion dollars is being set aside to help people living with autism and their families.