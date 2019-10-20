Thousands run in Columbus marathon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Runners throughout Central Ohio participated on Sunday in the 40th annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon and Half Marathon

Mallory Fannin, who is a mother of three and has participated in the marathon previously, ran in the event again this year.

“To give back. Nationwide Children’s Hospital. It’s just amazing to be a partner. Wins for everybody,” said Fannin.

Courtney Rupert has participated in the marathon multiple times.

“This is my seventh marathon with one Columbus. I started in college and once Nationwide kind of got behind it, i took on a different meaning,” said Rupert.

The event raises money for sick and injured children who are being treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital for various reasons, and some of their families can’t afford the hospital bill.

Days before the event, organizers said the event had raised almost $10 million for patients.