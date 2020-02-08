Thousands ‘party with a purpose’ at 2020 BuckeyeThon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of Ohio State students pulled an all-nighter to party with a purpose.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, several thousand students began the first 12-hour shift at the annual BuckeyeThon at the Ohio Union.

Primarily touted as a dance marathon, the huge group watched performances from campus dancers, participated in Zumba classes and busted out their own moves in the union’s grand ballroom.

Inflatables, trivia, and games punctuated the night and day of nearly non-stop activities.

“It’s the most high-energy thing the campus has. I think it’s comparable to a football game here,” said student leader Taylor Schwein.

It’s often referred to as a “party with a purpose.” Each year, BuckeyeThon raises money to fund research and support families of patients battling pediatric cancer at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“When it’s like 7 hours into your 12-hour shift, you’re exhausted and you don’t know why you agreed to do this… just kind of looking around and seeing these kids and their faces and all they’ve been through, it just makes you finish how many hours you have left and keep going,” explained Schwein.

The second wave of participants started their 12-hour shift with a special appearance from several dozen BuckeyeThon families.

BuckeyeThon kid Corbin Norrod looks forward to the event each year.

“Dancing, face painting, sometimes there’s other games,” Corbin said.

The 7-year-old spent much of his first year of life at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, living with a rare diagnosis.

“We found a large tumor wrapped around his spine. And after a bunch of tests, it turned out to be neuroblastoma stage 3,” explained Corbin’s father Jon Norrod.

Through intensive treatment and chemotherapy at Nationwide Children’s, Corbin has now been in remission for close to six years.

Jon Norrod asked, “What are you now, buddy?”

“A cancer survivor!” exclaimed Corbin.

Outcomes like Corbin’s give BuckeyeThon participants a reason to dance.

“It’s a really great way to build community and involve students in a fun way around a cause that’s changing the lives of thousands of families,” explained BuckeyeThon Executive Vice President Ishan Patel.

In 2019, BuckeyeThon raised $1.7 million and since the event started in 2001, it’s raised a collective $10 million.

“A lot of these students, they don’t know the kids that they’re helping. A lot of times they won’t see the things their money goes to, but the families that are at Children’s Hospital — they see it,” said Jon Norrod.