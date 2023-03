COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 3,000 central Ohioans are in the dark as rainstorms and strong winds hit much of the state.

As of 6:45 p.m., more than 23,000 power outages were reported across Ohio by AEP and FirstEnergy.

AEP reported the outages as of 6:45 p.m. in the following counties:

Franklin: 35

Knox: 59

Pike: 1,179

Ross: 1,118

Highland: 1,099

Muskingum: 185

Perry: 59

Hocking: 51

Athens: 141

Check the outage maps below from three major providers for the state.

AEP

OhioEdison/FirstEnergy

Union Rural