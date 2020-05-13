Thousands of Ohio families eligible for $300 in SNAP benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thousands of Ohio families could soon receive extra help putting food on the table.

The state assistance is something stressed parents say they’re looking forward to receiving. One mom with four children spoke to NBC4 Tuesday while picking groceries at the NNEMAP Food Pantry in Northeast Columbus.

“We have to pay bills, rent… that’s not stopping,” she said.

The pantry has noticed more new families have started using its services since the COVID-19 health crisis put many out of work and school.

Director Roy Clark said the pantry no longer requires clients to live with a 5 zip code area to receive food.

“Everyday there’s 10 or 12 families that have never been to a pantry before that come to get food from us,” Clark said. “So we’re happy to do it. We’re giving food to everyone who comes at this point.”

This week, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced additional SNAP benefits under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Ohio’s proposal for a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) plan.

Households with students who would normally receive free and reduced price school lunches will now receive an additional $300. The money will be credited onto accounts of those who already receive EBT benefits. New SNAP recipients will receive a SNAP card mailed directly to their homes.

About 850,000 students are eligible across the state. The benefits add up to $250 million, which in turn will benefit grocery stores and other retailers accepting EBT.

The Ohio Department of Education helped collaborate with ODJFS on the program.

“Our highest priority continues to be ensuring the health and safety of students,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria in a statement. “That’s why we are eager for this opportunity to work together with ODJFS to facilitate an additional way for students to receive meals while school buildings are closed. While many schools continue to offer meal services, this EBT opportunity will add one more option for families and caregivers to make sure students are getting the nutrition they need.”

ODJFS ramped up the following benefits for SNAP recipients in recent months:

Those who did not already receive the maximum monthly allotment for their household size in March and April were issued additional payments. This same benefit will be issued in May, as well.

Administrative verifications normally required at food banks were waived, to streamline the process and limit person-to-person contact.

Recertification periods for March, April, and May were extended by six months. June recertifications also will be extended.

Recipients can take advantage of “click and collect” payment options to order groceries online and pay at pickup.

Clark said food pantry clients have noted stimulus checks and other government assistance has helped families cover their expenses, but he also explained the pantry doesn’t plan to slow down services.

“This isn’t over yet. We’re just being very cautious and making sure that whoever comes in the door, we’re here for,” he said.

You can apply for SNAP benefits here. Find more resources by clicking here.