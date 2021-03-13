Thousands enjoy unique St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Thousands of people were full of smiles in Dublin as they celebrated St. Patrick’s Day, but not in the way you’d expect.

Saturday was the reverse parade, an event months in the making.

Instead of watching from the sidewalk, spectators celebrated inside their cars at Darree Fields, a way to safely watch the dancers, zip-lining leprechauns, and horses go by.

“We’d really connected to our Irish roots and really just trying to celebrate through this, through the Irish festival,” said Alison LeRoy, director of community events for the city. “We really just want to make sure we’re bringing that fun. St. Patrick’s Day is also a good way to celebrate spring.”

The city of Dublin hopes to continue having more celebrations in the future, even if they’re a little different.