Thomas Worthington car wreckage sends powerful message to teen drivers

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A powerful sight in Worthington is driving home a safety warning for young drivers.

A mangled car sits near the entrance to the student parking lot at Thomas Worthington High School.

“At first, I was surprised and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, someone got into a really bad accident. I hope they’re okay,’” said Kimberly Pierce, the mother of several students in Worthington schools.

The car came from a crash involving several TWHS students in early December. The district says two teens were speeding down Shrock Road when they lost control, flipped over and slammed into a tree.

The boys were wearing seatbelts and walked away with non-life threatening injuries. Following the crash, their families gave the school permission to display the wreckage as a reminder to always drive safely.

Some parents said it’s helped spark an important conversation with their children.

“[My daughter] was with me the first time we drove past it and she said, ‘Oh my gosh, what happened?’ and I told her it was kind of an example of what can happen if people aren’t driving responsibly. It’s a good lesson,” Pierce said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for American teenagers.