This is what in-person learning looks like in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Back to school season kicked off in Central Ohio Monday with several schools electing to bring students back to the classroom.

Franklinton Prep High School on the southwest side of Columbus opened its doors for the first time with its new name, relocating staff and students from another Columbus charter school.

The dropout recovery school specializes in individualized learning plans for students who were at risk for dropping out of traditional high schools. School director Michael Mintos explained it was a priority to safely return to in-person learning because many students rely on school day structure.

“Our student body has had a rough go at it educationally and personally,” Mintos explained. “So they need the interaction with our teachers.”

Franklinton Prep employs 13 teachers and though enrollment fluctuates throughout the year, about 140 students were registered by the start of the school year. A survey issued to families during summer break estimated 60 percent of the student body planned to return to in-person learning, while 40 percent chose to learn remotely.

“When I’m at home, I get distracted too easily,” said Tevon Boxburke, 17. “I was really happy to come back to school.”

A small staff and student body made it easier for the alternative high school to adjust to health restrictions. To prevent congregating, students arrive at the building in three separate sessions throughout the school day, with a half hour of cleaning in between each session. Upon their arrival, each person must use a thermal scanning device to check for fever. Classroom sizes are capped at 8 students, desks and chairs are spaced more than 6 feet apart and hand sanitizer stations and social distancing marks are placed throughout the school.

“It’s all very orchestrated and procedurally a lot of it will be trial and error,” Mintos said.

The principal acknowledged the school is uniquely positioned to handle health restrictions and said planning and implementation took months.

“[it’s important] that we do it correctly, that we don’t mess up an opportunity that could jeopardize anyone’s health,” he said. “We would never do this if we didn’t feel absolutely secure that we could protect them.”

Mintos said because all students have online learning capabilities, the school is prepared to return to online learning in case the need arises.