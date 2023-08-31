COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new survey is outlining how much someone needs to earn as a “living wage” to live comfortable in all 50 U.S. states, as the cost of home prices, rent, gasoline, utilities, and, well, most things is going up.

Personal finance website GoBankingRates.com looked at data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine how much single people, not couples or families, pay in necessities each year. Then, those amounts were doubled to factor in discretionary spending and savings.

The ranking lists Ohio 18th and found single people are required to have an income of $50,157 to live comfortably in the Buckeye State. According to Ohio Realtors, the average sales price for a home across Ohio in July reached $287,695, a 5.4% increase from the $272,833 mark posted in 2022.

“The Ohio housing market continues to face the challenges of a higher mortgage interest rate environment combined with historic low inventory levels of homes for sale,” said Ohio Realtors President Ralph Mantica.

States that require the highest living wage for individuals are Hawaii ($112,411) followed by Massachusetts ($87,909) and then California ($80,013). According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price of a single-family home in California was $832,340 in August. Hawaii has a median home price of $713,000 and Massachusetts is $640,000.

“That’s not surprising when you realize that median home values are also highest in Hawaii, California and Massachusetts,” the study’s authors noted.

If you want to live cheaply, head to Mississippi ($45,906), Oklahoma ($46,024) and Alabama ($46,577).

RANK STATE INCOME REQUIRED 1 Mississippi $45,906 2 Oklahoma $46,024 3 Alabama $46,577 4 Arkansas $47,111 5 Kentucky $47,318 6 Kansas $47,379 7 West Virginia $47,732 8 Missouri $47,771 9 Iowa $48,518 12 Tennessee $48,774 11 Nebraska $49,009 10 Georgia $49,051 13 Illinois $49,372 14 Wyoming $49,666 15 Indiana $49,855 17 Michigan $50,049 16 Louisiana $50,087 18 Ohio $50,157 19 Texas $50,497 20 New Mexico $51,214 21 Minnesota $51,668 22 South Dakota $52,095 23 South Carolina $52,222 24 North Dakota $52,807 25 Wisconsin $53,122 26 North Carolina $53,531 27 Pennsylvania $53,838 28 Utah $55,293 29 Delaware $56,571 31 Montana $57,056 30 Florida $57,064 32 Virginia $57,293 34 Nevada $58,580 33 Idaho $58,634 35 Colorado $59,218 36 Rhode Island $59,936 37 Arizona $60,026 38 Maine $60,862 39 New Hampshire $62,935 40 Connecticut $63,078 41 New Jersey $64,463 42 Washington $65,640 43 Oregon $65,763 44 Vermont $65,923 45 Maryland $67,915 46 Alaska $71,570 47 New York $73,226 48 California $80,013 49 Massachusetts $87,909 50 Hawaii $112,411 gobankingrates.com