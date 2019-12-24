This $1.15M Old North Columbus property is more than meets the eye

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An Old North Columbus property is on the market for $1.15 million and could prove a money-maker for its future owner. That’s because the property contains two homes in one.

Josh Uminksi, an agent with Keller Williams Greater Columbus Realty who is representing the sellers, said they remodeled the original portion of the home and built a brand-new home to create its back half. The two residences are now connected by a garage.

Altogether, the property includes 10 bedrooms – four in the front and the remainder in the back. The front half of the home has been used as an Airbnb, Uminski said, while the back half is currently used as a rental. Both sections have their own kitchens.

According to the Franklin County Auditor, the current owner bought the house for $110,000 in 2013. Work started in early 2014 on renovations throughout the house and a two-story addition behind the home fronting East Avenue.

For more and a full slideshow of the houses, go to https://www.bizjournals.com/columbus/news/2019/12/23/home-tour-this-1-15m-old-north-columbus-property.html?ana=nbc4.