‘Third Time’s The Charm’: Local radio station CD 92.9 changes name, again

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – From CD 101.1 to CD 102.5 and now CD 92.9. For the third time, CD 92.9 has experienced another major change.

Randy Malloy, president and owner of CD 92.9, began his career there as an intern in 1991 and continued working at the station, but the 56-year-old says ownership kind of fell into his lap.

Randy Mallow, owner and president of CD 92.9

“I always loved music and I listened to radio growing up, but I just kind of stumbled into it,” says Malloy. “I was always a self-promoter and sort of marketing person, and when the opportunity arose, it just sort of was like, ‘Oh yeah, I can do this.’”

Even though the opportunity came on its own, Malloy has seen a lot of changes, and change brings work. He described 2020 as a crazy experience but says you have to keep going.

“No one is really going to hand you anything in life, and I’ve always believed that hard work and perseverance gets you to where you want to be,” says Malloy.

Although Malloy is a perseverer, he admits that the support from his community was a huge motivator during the process of returning. He says even though the station is 11th in the market, it feels like a community.

“When we transitioned off the air temporarily, the outpouring of support was incredible. I mean, we had a million engagements on social media and things, in a matter of days,” says Malloy. “It gives you that energy that you matter, that people care.”

Malloy shows off that positivity in a new T-shirt, “Third Time’s The Charm,” saying it’s important that the station remains unique and different from others, due to the lack of alternative independent radio stations.

“We’re an independent radio station, which is pretty rare in the country as a whole. There’s not a lot of them”, says Malloy.

CD 92.9 went off the air on Nov. 1 and relaunched on Nov. 21. They will be launching another signal in Delaware at midnight on Friday, Jan. 1.

Watch the full interview above. We talk about the station’s forthcoming plans and community involvement.