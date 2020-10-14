Third person charged in death of photographer killed by rolling log

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

Victoria Schafer

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a Chillicothe photographer who was killed by a rolling log near Old Man’s Cave in 2019.

Miranda Spencer, 20, of Nelsonville is charged with obstructing justice, a felony. Spencer was with two teenagers at Hocking Hills State Park in September 2019 when the other two rolled a log down a hill. The log struck and killed Victoria Schafer, 44, who was there taking high school senior portraits.

A Hocking County grand jury brought the charge on Sept. 25 against Spencer, who had testified earlier in the case.

The other teenagers — Jaden Churchheus, 17, and Jordan Buckley, 16, of Logan — pleaded guilty in September to involuntary manslaughter. Each was sentenced to a minimum of three years and a maximum of four and a half years. Since they are juveniles, their sentences were stayed and the case transferred to juvenile court, where their sentences will be reconsidered.

Spencer was not a juvenile at the time of Schafer’s death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools