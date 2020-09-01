Third person arrested in connection with Guernsey County shooting death; search for additional suspect continues

KIMBOLTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting death in Guernsey County late last month.

According to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, Kasey Means, 24, of Coshocton, has been charged with obstructing justice, a third-degree felony, in connection with the shooting death on Aug. 23 of Alexander Anderson.

Anderson was shot and killed when a vehicle he was in with a friend broke down in the Kimberton area. The woman he was with called 911 reporting the shooting.

In addition to Means, Jacob Harper, 25, of Newcomerstown, was arrested Aug 26 in connection with the shooting. In addition, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Katelyn Marie Null, 27, of Mt. Vernon, and charged her with one count each of conspiracy to commit murder and complicity to commit murder, both first-degree felonies.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to look for Joshua W. Jackson, 30, of Urichsville, who they have said is a person of interest in the shooting.

Sheriff Jeffrey Paden urges the public to call 911 or local police to report any information on the locations of Harper or Jackson, because the two men should be considered armed and dangerous.