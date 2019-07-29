Third man charged in Athens child pornography sting

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old Malta, Ohio man has been arrested in connection with a child pornography sting that has also resulted in two other arrests.

John Creighton Shaw

John Creighton Shaw, 27, was arrested July 27 on four charges of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, which are second-degree felonies; and two charges of tampering with evidence, which are third-degree felonies.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, investigators began looking into Shaw base on information investigators found in another man’s cell phone.

Richard Lee “Dick” Adams

That man — Richard Lee “Dick” Adams — has been indicted for one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and 31 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, both of which are second-degree felonies.

Joshua Copeland

One other man — Joshua C. Copeland, 37, of Guysville, Ohio — was also indicted based on information investigators said they found in Adams’ cell phone records.

Copeland is charged with seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, both second-degree felonies; and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

Shaw appeared in court via video Monday, at which time his total bond was set in the amount of $75,000.00 with no 10 percent allowed.