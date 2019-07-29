Third man charged in Athens child pornography sting

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old Malta, Ohio man has been arrested in connection with a child pornography sting that has also resulted in two other arrests.
John Creighton Shaw, 27, was arrested July 27 on four charges of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, which are second-degree felonies; and two charges of tampering with evidence, which are third-degree felonies.
According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, investigators began looking into Shaw base on information investigators found in another man’s cell phone.
That man — Richard Lee “Dick” Adams — has been indicted for one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and 31 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, both of which are second-degree felonies.
One other man — Joshua C. Copeland, 37, of Guysville, Ohio — was also indicted based on information investigators said they found in Adams’ cell phone records.
Copeland is charged with seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, both second-degree felonies; and one count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Shaw appeared in court via video Monday, at which time his total bond was set in the amount of $75,000.00 with no 10 percent allowed.