Third generation serves at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base

Staff Sgt. Kyle Taylor, 121st Logistics Readiness Squadron, stands for a portrait July 13, 2019 at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio. Taylor was selected by his leaders to be recognized as the July Rickenbacker Spotlight Airman. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wendy Kuhn)

COLUMBUS — The Rickenbacker Spotlight Airman for the month of July 2019 is Staff Sgt. Kyle Taylor. Taylor is a fuels distribution system operator with the Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) Flight at the 121st Air Refueling Wing Logistics Readiness (LRS) Squadron. Taylor also performs his job as a full-time technician at the 121st.

Taylor was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. He graduated in 2015 from Bishop Hartley High School and attended college at the University of Akron. Before transferring to the 121st three months ago, Taylor was a member of the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield, Ohio for four years.

“My goal is to get an AGR (Active Guard Reserve) assignment and become a ‘lifer’ in the military by serving more than 20 years,” said Taylor.

Senior Master Sgt. Rick Iulianelli, the 121 ARW Fuels Flight Superintendent, recommended Taylor for this month’s spotlight, citing him as being very dependable, hard-working and an excellent role model.

“Staff Sgt. Kyle Taylor was hired on as a fuels technician in April of this year,” said Iulianelli. “He brought with him an enthusiasm for the fuels career field and new ideas to improve existing programs.”

“Joining this unit was very special to me,” said Taylor. “It gave me the opportunity to continue my family tradition of not only serving in the military but serving at the Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base as well. I am the third generation of my family to be stationed here at Rickenbacker.”

Taylor continues the legacy of his father and grandfather before him by serving at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base. His father served with the Army and retired after more than 20 years of service as a Sergeant First Class and his grandfather served with the Air Force during the Vietnam War.

“To me, military service is a way to learn the Air Force Core Values of “Integrity First,” “Service Before Self” and “Excellence in all We Do,” said Taylor. “It means patriotism and having a sense of duty to defend our nation.”

In addition to being proud of his military service and lineage, Taylor is proud of his personal accomplishments. He was the first in his family to purchase his own home. At just 21 years old, he was able to buy his house, which he shares with his dog, Doodle Jones.