Third generation of twins on the way for central Ohio family

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Seeing double for three generations. That will soon be the reality for one central Ohio family after learning their daughter is pregnant with identical twins.

As an identical twin herself, MaKenzie Bridges is now following in the footsteps of her grandmother and mother, who both gave birth to identical twin girls.

“We love our siblings but there is something about that twin bond that is unlike anything else,” said Bridges.

A bond she shares with her identical twin sister, Alexandra.

“It’s not that built-in best friends, but you just have someone that knows you better than anyone else,” added Bridges.

MaKenzie and Alexandra’s mom, Kathy Schlemitz, understands the unique bond after sharing the same relationship with her identical sister, Barb.

“We always had each other, it’s always your best friend, absolutely the best thing,” said Schlemitz.

Even though Kathy and MaKenzie’s twin sisters now live in the South, they were thrilled to learn the third generation of identical twin girls is on the way.

“We Facetimed them and showed them, one baby, ‘Oh my God, it’s real, like you are pregnant’…and then immediately switched it over, and then it was like ‘Gasp’, she cried, my twin cried, it was awesome,” said Bridges.

According to the American Society of Reproductive Medicine, it is estimated that 1 in 250 natural pregnancies result in twins. MaKenzie’s doctor believes three generations of natural twins…is just

luck.

“The first time we meet him and comes in and goes, I think I need to buy some lottery tickets! He’d just never heard of that himself,” said Bridges.

After raising her twin daughters, Kathy now looks forward to becoming a grandma to another pair of identical girls.

“Now I can sit back and enjoy them, as I know my mom did like she would just sit and laugh and watch these two and enjoy it to where when you’re in the moment you’re just trying to survive the day,” said Schlemitz.

All three generations hope to eventually attend the unique “Twins Days” festival held annually in Twinsburg, Ohio.

“We’ve never been so, we are going,” said Schlemitz. “Yeah, my Aunt Barbie mentioned it, and so we hopefully will go with all three, so we have three sets going,” added Bridges.