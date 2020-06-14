Think tank holds virtual town hall to address how unrest, virus are affecting young black women

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Rise Sister Rise organization held a virtual town hall Saturday evening to discuss how the ongoing pandemic and social unrest over the death of George Floyd are affecting young black women.

The meeting was held under the leadership of the Rise Sister Rise Black Girl Think Tank and addressed the effects on the mental and emotional health of girls.

Kelli Shivers, 17, and Natina Jenkins, co-chairs of the think tank, feel it’s important the voices of black girls be added to the dialogue taking place throughout the country.

Aliya Horton is the organizer of the town hall and said it couldn’t come at a better time. ​

“We are going through a pandemic with COVID-19,” Horton said the day before the meeting. “For black girls, we sometimes don’t have the best education and we feel like the world does not love us . . . this protest it gives us hope.”​ ​

“The town hall meeting is for us as black girls to come together . . . and talk about the next steps that are going to happen when we are done, so we can see change and reform,” Horton said.