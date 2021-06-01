Things to do when COSI reopens on June 3

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After being closed for more than a year, COSI opens to the public Thursday, June 3.

Starting Thursday, the science museum will be open Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Online reservations are required in advance.

COSI Tickets

Tickets are $25 for adults (13+) and $20 for youth (2-12). Children under the age of 2 are free. Memberships are available for frequent visits.

Health precautions

Masks will not be required for fully-vaccinated guests. Masks and social distancing are recommended for those who are not vaccinated.

COSI added a new, scientific and technologically advanced UV-C photohydroionization air sterilization system to the building in partnership with Columbus-based Air Force One. UV-C photohydroionization uses ultraviolet light within COSI’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system to kill and eliminate germs, viruses, and bacteria

All guests will be encouraged to visit a hand sanitizer station as they enter COSI. Sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the building. Enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols have also been put in place.

Things to do when COSI reopens

Celebration of Science Day

To commemorate the official re-opening of COSI, the science museum announced June 5 as a citywide ‘Celebration of Science Day’ to recognize and honor the role that science has played in our lives over the past 15 months.

During this celebration, COSI invites individuals, families and organizations to take time to publicly ‘thank science,’ and take part in an activity that celebrates science or supports science literacy. People who are participating in the day-long celebration are encouraged to join in the community conversation by sharing posts and photos on social media using #ThankYouScience and #cosireopens to potentially win fun prizes throughout the weekend, including tickets, family memberships and COSI Connects Kits.

Dinosaur Gallery

The American Museum of Natural History Dinosaur Gallery lets people get close with dinosaurs and find out why they never really vanished from the Earth. Admission to this exhibit is included with membership or admission.

Features include:

A full-size cast of Tyrannosaurus rex

100 million year-old fossilized Burmese amber with an ancient feather sealed inside

An 8-foot-long titanosaur femur

A climbable full-scale model of an Oviraptor nest discovered in China, complete with 20 eggs

A 6-foot-long mechanical T. rex model that walks in place

¡Cuba!

Originally planned as a limited-time exhibition for 2020, this exhibition offers visitors fresh insights into this island nation just 94 miles from Florida’s shores. With a close look at Cuba’s unique natural history, including its native species, highly diverse ecosystems, and geology, ¡Cuba! also explores Cuba’s history, cultural traditions, and contemporary Cuban voices to inspire novel perspectives on this dynamic country.

Features include:

Life-sized portraits of modern Cubans paired with short excerpts from interviews

A long, open boulevard evoking the street life one might find in a Cuban city

A pair of altars celebrating orisha religion

A gallery showcasing contemporary Cuban art

A display on the cultivation of one of Cuba’s most famous crops, tobacco

An introductory film about Cuba’s history—including its first peoples, slavery, sugar industry, and the 1959 revolution

This exhibition was set to open immediately before COSI closed, so this weekend is the first time for COSI guests to visit.

Classic COSI Exhibits

What COSI exhibits and experiences remain closed?