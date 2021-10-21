COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, Oct. 21-24, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4.
Thursday, Oct. 21
- Circleville Pumpkin Show — 9 a.m. – 11p.m. Downtown Circleville. The greatest free show on earth. Learn more
- Harvest Blooms — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Thousands of pumpkins, mums and ornamental cabbages decorate the landscape. Learn more
- Recovering After Financial Setback Virtual Workshop — 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. Virtual event. Registration required. Credit Union of Ohio workshop. Learn more
- Pumpkins Aglow — 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns fill the botanical gardens. Learn more
- 3rd Annual Financial Wellness Summit: Legacy — 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Virtual event. African American Wellness Agency presents financially empowering networking event centered around Starting, Saving, and Securing a financial legacy. Learn more
- Scenic Overlook Concerts — 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. New Albany Middle School, 6600 E. Dublin Granville Rd. Enjoy food trucks and the New Albany Symphony. Learn more
- CD 92.9 FM Presents Dayglow — 7 p.m. Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders — 7 p.m. Nationwide Arena, 200 West Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. Learn more
- Tony Baker — 7:30 p.m. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center. Learn more
- WCBE presents Robert Finley — 8 p.m. Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St., Columbus. Learn more
Friday, Oct. 22
- Circleville Pumpkin Show — 9 a.m. – 11p.m. Downtown Circleville. The greatest free show on earth. Learn more
- Brahms & Dvořák — 10 a.m. Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus. Lauded as an up-and-coming superstar, Stefan Jackiw makes his first appearance with the Columbus Symphony. Learn more
- Harvest Blooms — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Thousands of pumpkins, mums and ornamental cabbages decorate the landscape. Learn more
- 2021 Goodwill Columbus Extraordinary People Event — 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Virtual event. Honoring Goodwill team members who rose to the occasion during the pandemic. Learn more
- Pumpkins Aglow — 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns fill the botanical gardens. Learn more
- Wizards & Wands: Complete Missions (Oct. 1-24) — 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Westerville Library, 126 S. State St. All ages. All Day fantasy-themed missions to earn points that can be used to claim tickets for chances at prize drawings. Learn more
- VFW Post 4719 Friday Night Dinners — 5:30 p.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Learn more
- CD 92.9 FM & Celebrity Etc presents The Blue Stones — 7 p.m. The Athenaeum Theatre, 32 N. 4th St., Columbus. Learn more
- Colony House — 7 p.m. A and R Music Bar, 391 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- The Four Horsemen — 7 p.m. Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus. Metallica tribute. Learn more
- Carpe Diem String Quartet — 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. First Community Church – N. Campus, 3777 Dublin Rd., Columbus. Learn more
- Tony Baker — 7:45 p.m. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center. Learn more
- The Blue Stones w/Maybird — 8 p.m. The Athenaeum Theatre, 32 N. 4th St., Columbus. Learn more
- Heather McMahan — 8 p.m. Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus. Learn more
- The Winery Comedy Tour — 8 p.m. Via Vecchia Winery, 2050 S. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Fairfield County Infirmary Ghost Hunt — 8:30 p.m. – 4 a.m. Fairfield County Infirmary, 1549-1575 Granville Pike, Lancaster. Learn more
- WCBE presents Lucero w/ Morgan Wade — 9 p.m. Skully’s Music Diner, 1151 North High St., Columbus. Learn more
- WCBE presents Satsang — 9 a.m. Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St., Columbus. Learn more
- Long Tall Deb and Colin John — 9 p.m. Natalie’s, 5601 N. High St., Worthington. Learn more
- Tony Baker — 10:45 p.m. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center. Learn more
Saturday, Oct. 23
- Circleville Pumpkin Show — 9 a.m. – 11p.m. Downtown Circleville. The greatest free show on earth. Learn more
- Harvest Blooms — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Thousands of pumpkins, mums and ornamental cabbages decorate the landscape. Learn more
- Halloween Kidfest — 1 p.m. Logan County History Center, 521 East Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine. Come in costume for our extended trick-or-treating event. Learn more
- The Blu Market — 400 West Rich St., Columbus. A diverse mix of small business vendors and crafters. Learn more
- Pumpkins Aglow — 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns fill the botanical gardens. Learn more
- HighBall Halloween 2021 — 5 p.m. EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoors, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. The nation’s most elaborate costume party. Learn more
- Carpe Diem String Quartet –– 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High St., Worthington. Learn more
- Ohio Village Presents All Hallows’ Eve — 5:30 p.m. Ohio Village, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus. An evening of 1890s-style family fun. Learn more
- Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls — 6 p.m. Lower.com Field, 560 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. Learn more
- Jukebox the Ghost – HalloQueen 2021 — 7 p.m. Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes — 7 p.m. Nationwide Arena, 200 West Nationwide Blvd., Columbus. Learn more
- Tony Baker — 7 p.m. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center. Learn more
- Brahms & Dvořák — 7:30 p.m. Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus. Lauded as an up-and-coming superstar, Stefan Jackiw makes his first appearance with the Columbus Symphony. Learn more
- Fairfield County Infirmary Ghost Hunt — 8:30 p.m. – 4 a.m. Fairfield County Infirmary, 1549-1575 Granville Pike, Lancaster. Learn more
- Tony Baker — 9:45 p.m. Funny Bone Comedy Club, 145 Easton Town Center. Learn more
Sunday, Oct. 24
- VFW Post 4719 Sunday Breakfast — 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Learn more
- 2021 Columbus Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show — 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Makoy Event Center, 5462 Center St., Hilliard. Learn more
- Carpe Diem String Quartet –– 2 p.m. First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus, 93 W. Weisheimer Rd., Columbus. Learn more
- Pumpkins Aglow — 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns fill the botanical gardens. Learn more
- Local H — 7 p.m. A and R Music Bar, 391 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- Frank Turner — 7 p.m. The Basement, 391 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more