COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, Sept. 23-26, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Thursday, Sept. 30
- Westerville Library Virtual Storytime — 9:30a.m.-10 a.m. Virtual event. Enjoy rhymes, songs, and stories. Learn more
- Easton Unplugged — 3 p.m. Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus. Weekly acoustic concert by local artists. Learn more
- Fall Festival — 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Celebrate the beginning of the Fall season with food, games, and raffles. Paramount Senior Living at Westerville, 690 Cooper Rd., Westerville. Learn more
- Dirty Heads & Sublime with Rome: High and Mighty Tour — 6 p.m. Express Live, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. Louisville Bats — 6:15 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus. Learn more
- Pie Art with Author Lauren Ko — 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Westerville Library virtual event. Learn to create whimsical pie art & design with a live demo from author Lauren Ko. Learn more
- CD 92.9 presents Dinosaur Jr. — 7:30 p.m. The Athenaeum Theatre, 32 N. 4th St., Columbus. Learn more
- CXC Cartoon Crossroads Columbus 2021 — Schedule of events. Explore young cartoon talent. Virtual event. Learn more
- Land, Sugar, Bone & Other Illustrations — 8 p.m. Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Ohio. Learn more
- The new normal for networking: connecting during a pandemic — 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Columbus College of Art and Design. Learn more
Friday, Oct. 1
- HomeStretch — Self-paced 5K walk/run/stroll around Worthington, benefitting the Worthington Resource Pantry. Learn more
- Color Me Calm for Seniors — 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Westerville Library, 126 S. State St., Westerville. Must have membership to the Westerville Sr. Center. Learn more
- Emi Gennis Talk & Teach: Hand Lettering Fundamentals — 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Presentation by cartoonist and educator Emi Gennis. OSU Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum, Room 205, Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High Street, Columbus. Learn more
- Third Mind Comics Presents: Superspreader — 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Learn about the newest art mag in town. Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum, Room 205, Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High Street, Columbus. Learn more
- Reception for The Dog Show: Two Centuries of Canine Cartoons — 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Curator of The Dog Show, Brian Walker, will discuss the exhibit. Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum, Room 205, Sullivant Hall, 1813 N. High Street, Columbus. Learn more
- Hilda the Dragon (Oct. 1-31) — 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Watch Hilda, the 30-foot dragon, breathe smoke every 30 minutes at the Westerville Library. 126 S. State St., Westerville. Learn more
- VFW Post 4719 Friday Night Dinners — 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Learn more
- CD 92.9 FM Welcomes Mt. Joy & Trampled by Turtles — 6:30 p.m. Express Live! Indoors, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more
- CD 92.9 FM Welcomes Walk the Moon — 7 p.m. Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. Louisville Bats — 7:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus. Learn more
Saturday, Oct. 2
- Walk to End Alzheimers — 8 a.m. 28 Winter St., Downtown Delaware. Learn more
- Powell Farmers Market — 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St., Powell. Learn more
- A Bridge to Uncertainty — 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Beeler Gallery, 60 Cleveland Ave., Columbus. Featuring existing and new works by artist Jonathan Payne. Learn more
- Central Ohio Afro Fest — 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Phenix Banquet Center, 2101 Noe Bixby Rd., Columbus. Outdoor festival filled with music and entertainment. Learn more
- Ohio Village Presents All Hallows’ Eve — 5:30 p.m. Ohio Village, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus. Enjoy an evening of 1890s-style family fun. Learn more
- Rock the Boat Disco Concert — 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Columbus Commons, 160 South High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Glass Cannon Live! — 7 p.m. Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St., Columbus. Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. Louisville Bats — 2:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus. Learn more
- CCAD presents CXC Keynote Alison Bechdel in conversation with Hilary Price — 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Virtual event. Learn more
Sunday, Oct. 3
- Der Wolfsrudel Lauf Trail Run #1 — 8:30 a.m. “The Wolf Pack Trail Run” is a two trail run series. Lewis Center Rd., Lewis Center. Learn more
- VFW Post 4719 Sunday Breakfast — 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Learn more
- The Charles M. Schulz Museum presents How to Draw Snoopy’s Siblings — Learn to draw Spike, Belle, Marbles, Andy, and Olaf with step-by-step drawing instruction. Virtual event. Learn more
- Parkinson’s Moving Day Walk — 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Wolfe Park, 105 Park Drive, Columbus. Annual fundraising walk that unites people living with Parkinson’s disease and their families. Learn more
- Central Ohio Artists Pandemic Art: Expressions Through Art — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Local artists Central Ohio artists display historical and inspiring art. Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. Louisville Bats — 2:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus. Learn more
- Blue October — 7 p.m. Express Live, 405 Neil Ave., Columbus. Learn more
