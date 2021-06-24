Things to do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events June 24-27

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, June 17-20, in and around Columbus, Ohio.

Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4.

Thursday, June 24

Friday, June 24

  • Tumble & Play the New Albany Symphony Way — 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Rose Run Park, New Albany. Live music will accompany your playtime in the park the first and fourth Fridays of every month this summer. More info
  • VFW Post 4719 Friday Night Dinners — 5:30 p.m. VFW Friday night dinners are open to the public. 75 W Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. More info
  • New Albany Summer Movie Series: Tangled — 6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Windsor neighborhood: Butterworth Green Dr., and Thurston Hall Blvd. Festivities will begin at 6:30pm. The movie will start around 9pm. Attractions: Balloon Benders, Giant Checkers, Giant Connect 4, and Human Billiards Special Appearances: Rapunzel and Flynn More info
  • Columbus Clippers vs. St. Paul Saints — Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Ln. Price: $7.00 to $21.00 Ticketmaster

Saturday, June 26

Sunday, June 27

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss