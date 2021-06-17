Things to do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events June 17-20

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, June 17-20, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4.
Thursday, June 17
- Westerville Library Virtual Storytime — 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Virtual Event URL: http://host4.evanced.info/westerville/evanced/eventsignup.asp?ID=45374 Join us for virtual storytimes, broadcast live on our Facebook page: facebook.com/westervillelibrary More info
- Preschool Story Time — 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Grange Insurance Audubon Center, 505 W. Whittier St., Columbus. Join us at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center, each Thursday morning, where we’ll enjoy some nature-themed, read-alouds and an activity. More info
- Scenic Overlook Concerts — 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Grab dinner from the Farmer’s Market food trucks and join members of the New Albany Symphony at the Scenic Overlook for an impromptu performance. The Scenic Overlook is located in the eastern portion of Rose Run Park across from the new Hinson Amphitheater and New Albany Middle School. More info
- Hilliard Celebration at the Station — 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Dave Matthews Tribute Band. Hilliard’s Station Park, 4021 Main St., Hilliard. More info
- Music in the Parks Summer Concert Series — 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. National Church Residence, 2335 North Bank Dr., Upper Arlington. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the concerts at NW Kiwanis Park, performance by Deuce ‘n a Quarter. 4840 Stonehaven Dr., Upper Arlington. More info
- Columbus Clippers vs. Toledo Mud Hens — 7:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park, Lane, Columbus. Ticket link: Ticketmaster. Price: $7 to $21.
Friday, June 18
- VFW Post 4719 Friday Night Dinners — 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. More info
- Space Out & Step Up! — Pre-concert activities begin at 5:30; Concert begins at 7 p.m. Columbus Commons, 160 South High St., Columbus. Space out on the Columbus Commons lawn with music inspired by outer space. More info
Saturday, June 19 (More Juneteenth Activities)
- Powell’s Farmers Market — 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St., Powell. More info
- Smashing Color — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Boardman Arts Park, 154 W. William St., Delaware. This day long session will use color tools from The Color Wheel Company, Kolormondo, and Sculpty to explore the SCIENCE and ART of color. More info
- Pop-up Markets at the Columbus Museum of Art with Craftin’ Outlaws — 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St., Columbus. More info
- Resilience in Nature: We Are the Roses that Grew from the Concrete — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Virtual Event URL:https://www.fpconservatory.org/exhibitions/resilience-in-nature/ This exhibition strives to connect people with nature while helping build a stronger community by amplifying the voices of Black artists. More info
- Art & Empathy Talk — 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art. Virtual Event URL: https://www.columbusmuseum.org/?post_type=cma_event&p=35187 This new monthly interactive conversation series is in partnership with Empathize With Me, an initiative created by storyteller Donte Woods-Spikes to find ourselves within each other through storytelling and documentation. More info
- Doga – Yoga for dogs — 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Columbus Park of Roses, 3901 North High St., Columbus. Grab the leash and bring your four legged friend to dog friendly yoga. The only yoga that incorporates dogs into the practice. Price: $20.00 More info
- Versiti Juneteenth Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 1977 Cleveland Ave., Columbus. More info
- Black Music: The Soundtrack of Humanity — 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Ohio History Connection Virtual Event URL: https://www.ohiohistory.org/participate/event-calendar/ohio-history-center/soundtrack-of-humanity A Juneteenth Commemoration with Dr. Ted McDaniel and Dr. Mark Lomax More info
- Juneteenth Jubilee — 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Goodale Park, 120 West Goodale St., Columbus. More info
- Juneteenth Community Festival — Phenix Banquet Center, 2101 Noe Bixby Rd., Columbus. A day of family fun in a space for all persons in our communities.. More info
- Let Us Sing! – A Men’s Chorus Concert in Downtown Lancaster — 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Zane Square (Veteran’s Park), 115 South Broad St., Lancaster. Grab your chair and join us downtown for a delightful evening of music. More info
- Columbus Clippers vs. Toledo Mud Hens — 7:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park, Lane, Columbus. Price: $7.00 to $21.00 More info
- Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire FC — 7:30 p.m. Historic Crew Stadium, One Black & Gold Blvd., Columbus. Price: $23.81 to $64.95 More info
- Picnic with the Pops: The Music of Elton John — 8 p.m. Columbus Commons, 160 South High St., Columbus. More info
Sunday, June 20
- VFW Post 4719 Sunday Breakfast — 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. 75 W Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. More info
- Powell/Liberty Township Farmers Market — 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. 9721 Sawmill Rd. (In front of Shorty’s Pizza), Powell. More info
- Columbus Clippers vs. Toledo Mud Hens — 2:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus. Price: $7.00 to $21.00 More info