Things to do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events June 10-13

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo credit: Aerial Visions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, June 10 – 13, in and around Columbus, Ohio.

Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4.

Friday, June 11

Saturday, June 12

Sunday, June 13

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss