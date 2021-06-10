Things to do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events June 10-13

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, June 10 – 13, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
- Bookmobile & Free Summer Meals — 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Anyone age 18 and under is invited for FREE meals. No paperwork or questions asked—just healthy food! Downtown Newark Discovery Center, 101 West Main St., Newark. More info
- Art at Audubon: Conservation Through a Lens Workshop — 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Resilience, Story of the American Red Wolf. Virtual Event URL: http://grange.audubon.org/events/art-audubon-conservation-through-lens-workshop-resilience-story-american-red-wolf-film-0 More info
- Pokémon Go Meetup — 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Hanby Park Westerville (behind the library, 126 S. State St.). Bring your Switch or trading cards to talk tips & tricks with fellow fans. Lures will drop on the library and park Pokéstops for the duration of the meetup. Then pick up a Pokémon map for a self-guided Pokémon Safari walk around Westerville. More info
- Celebration at the Station – 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Hilliard’s Station Park, 4021 Main St., Hilliard. Free live music and the designated outdoor refreshment area. More info
- Music in the Parks — 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. National Church Residence, 2335 North Bank Dr., Upper Arlington. Enjoy some great tunes from the safety of your vehicle or bring a lawn chair to sit next to your vehicle, for the drive-in concerts. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the concerts at NW Kiwanis Park and Thompson Park. More info
- Meet the Author Webinar: Craig Grossi — 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Virtual Event URL: http://host4.evanced.info/westerville/evanced/eventsignup.asp?ID=45028 Registration required. Author of Craig & Fred: A Marine, A Stray Dog, and How They Rescued Each Other and Second Chances: A Marine, His Dog and Finding Redemption. More info
Friday, June 11
- Summer Writing Camp for Grades 2-9 — In person and virtual options available. Thurber Summer Writing Camp is back and as creative as ever! Join us and we’ll throw in a heap of creativity, imagination, fun, and laughter (and maybe a touch of madness) to make your summer unforgettable. More info
- Art at Audubon: Conservation Through a Lens Workshop — Converting Photography into Video. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Grange Audubon Center, 505 W. Whittier St., Columbus. More info
Saturday, June 12
- Powell Farmers Market — 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St., Powell. More info
- Birdwatching for Beginners — 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Grange Audubon Center, 505 W. Whittier St., Columbus. More info
- Art at Audubon: Conservation Through a Lens Workshop — Converting Photography into Video. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Grange Audubon Center, 505 W. Whittier St., Columbus. More info
- In the Gardens: Color to Discover — 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thousands of carefully tended foliage and flowers, comprising the full spectrum of color. More info
Sunday, June 13
- Powell Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. In front of Shorty’s Pizza, 9721 Sawmill Rd., Powell. More info