Things to do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events July 22-25

Here's a list of events happening this weekend, July 16-18, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Thursday, July 22
- Learn Microsoft Word — 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Westerville Library, 126 S. State St., Westerville. Learn how to create documents, adjust the look of your text, and how to print and save files. Learn more
- Free Summer Meals (18 and under) — 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Bookmobile, 101 West Main St., Newark. Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. Iowa Cubs — 12:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Lane, Columbus. Price: $7 to $21 Learn more
- Peach Truck — 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Bringing the best peaches right off the tree and right into your hands. Learn more
- New Albany Farmer’s Market — 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. 200 Market St., New Albany, OH 43054. Learn more
- Party Like It’s 1899: Ohio State at the End of the 19th Century — 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave. Price: $15/Registrant Free/Ohio History Connection member. Learn about the substantial transformation for the Ohio State campus. Learn more
- Rossen Conducts Haydn: Neighborhood Concert Series — 7:30 p.m. Powell United Methodist Church, 825 E Olentangy St #1, Powell. Includes Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll and Haydn’s final symphonic masterpiece nicknamed “London.” Learn more
- Live from the CD 92.9 Big Room with THE BOBBY LEES — 8 p.m. Virtual Event Learn more
- An Iliad — 8 p.m. An ancient tale razed and reborn. OSU Browning Amphitheatre (outdoors). Learn more
- Hitchcock’s “The Man Who Knew Too Much” 1956: Summer Movie Series — 7:30 p.m. Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus. Learn more
- Columbus Farmers Market 2021 — 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Granite Peak Park parking lot, Columbus. Learn more
Friday, July 23
- Teen Craft Kit: Bubble Tea (Free Activity for Pickup) — 9 a.m. Westerville Library, Instructions and supplies provided. Learn more
- Tumble & Play the New Albany Symphony Way — 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Rose Run Park, New Albany. Live music will accompany playtime in the park. Learn more
- Central Ohio Artists Pandemic Art: Expressions Through Art — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Columbus Historical Society, 717 W. Town St., Columbus. Featuring the work of 36 local artists. Learn more
- VFW Post 4719 Friday Night Dinners — 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Learn more
- Summer Movie Series: Raya and the Last Dragon — Festivities will begin at 6:30pm. The movie will start around 9pm. Upper Clarenton, Dean Farm Rd. and Leisner Rd., New Albany. Learn more
- 4th Friday on the Lawn: Japanese Drumming — Westerville Library (front lawn), 126 S. State St., Westerville. 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Learn about the Japanese drumming art of Taiko with a performance by the Dublin Taiko Group. Learn more
- Rossen Conducts Haydn: 7:30 p.m. Neighborhood Concert Series — St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 58 Graville St., Newark. . Includes Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll and Haydn’s final symphonic masterpiece nicknamed “London.” Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. Iowa Cubs — 7:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Lane, Columbus. Price: $7 to $21 Learn more
- Friday Night Flicks: Grease — Sycamore Park Amphitheater, 8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Bring a blanket and chairs – movie starts at dusk. Learn more
- An Iliad — 8 p.m. An ancient tale razed and reborn. OSU Browning Amphitheatre (outdoors). Learn more
- Hitchcock’s “The Man Who Knew Too Much” 1956: Summer Movie Series — 7:30 p.m. Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus. Learn more
Saturday, July 24
- The Great Amazing Race — 4 p.m. Whetstone Park, Columbus. $49.99 per team. Contestants pair up with a friend, family member or co-worker and compete against other similar age teams. Learn more
- Grove City Chamber Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. 3444 Park St., Grove City. Learn more
- Farmers Market Saturdays 2021 — 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Liberty Square Plaza, 240 N. Liberty St., Powell. Learn more
- Children’s Business Fair – Dublin — 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 6543 Commerce Parkway. Kids develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at our one-day marketplace. Learn more
- VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus — 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. 960 Sunbury Rd., Delaware. Community clinics with walk-in veterinary services. Learn more
- Celebrating Eric Carle (Livestream) — 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Westerville Library Virtual Event. Enjoy breakfast with the Very Hungry Caterpillar and more Eric Carle favorites. Learn more
- HPAC 10-Year+ Anniversary Party — 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Highlands Park Aquatic Center, 245 S. Spring Rd., Westerville. Face painting, water games, crafts, water balloons and the WIBIT obstacle course. Learn more
- The White Claw Front Street Flea – July Edition — 12 p.m. CD 102.5 parking lot, 1036 S. Front St., Columbus. A well-curated, collection of crafters, artisans, and re-sellers. Learn more
- Columbus Summer Beerfest 2021 — TWO SESSIONS: Day Session: 2pm-5pm (1pm with an Early Admission Ticket) – Night Session – 8pm-11pm (7pm with an Early Admission Ticket). Express Live, 405 Neil Avenue, Columbus. Featuring more than130 craft breweries. Learn more
- Gahanna Concert in the Park Series: Thieves & Rivals — 5 – 7 p.m. Headley Park, 1031 Challis Springs Dr., Gahanna. Learn more
- Uncorked: Columbus Wine Festival — TWO SESSIONS: VIP Admission ($70) at 7 p.m. and General admission ($55) at 8 p.m. COSI, 333 West Broad St., Columbus. More than 150 wines and champagnes from across the globe. Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. Iowa Cubs — 7:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Lane, Columbus. Price: $7 to $21 Learn more
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — 7:30 p.m. Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus. Learn more
- Michael Bolton: The Symphony Sessions — 8 p.m. General admission$36.75. Lawn tickets for children aged 3-12 are $10.50. Children 2 and under are free. Columbus Commons, 160 South High St., Columbus. Learn more
- GCHS Alumni Softball Tournament — Grove City. Often billed as the largest alumni softball tournament in the world. Learn more
Sunday, July 25
- Zoom Duck Derby & Summer Bash — 8 a.m. Zoombezi Bay, Powell. Price: $30 —Kids 3 and under are free. 5,000 rubber ducks will race down the lazy river at Zoombezi Bay competing for cash prizes up to $3,000. Learn more
- VFW Post 4719 Sunday Breakfast — 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Learn more
- Christmas in July 5k Walk & Fun Run — 9 a.m. Academy Park, Gahanna. In-Person 5K Walk & Fun Run on July 25 or Virtual Race. Learn more
- Westerville Symphony Pop-Up Performances — 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad St., Columbus. Learn more
- Mary Poppins (1964): Summer Movie Series — 2 p.m. Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St. Learn more
- Columbus Clippers vs. Iowa Cubs — 4:05 p.m. Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Lane, Columbus. Price: $7 to $21 Learn more
- Summer Concert Series: Stadium 11 — 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Classic rock concert. Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St., Westerville. Learn more