COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thieves stole an estimated $3,000 of catalytic converters from Goodwill vans over a weekend, according to a police report filed on Tuesday.

Six vans in the Edgehill Drive location were targeted between Friday March 26, 2020 at 5 p.m. and the following Monday at 7:00 a.m.

The Fleet Director for Goodwill of Ohio filed the report, saying that persons unknown stole the catalytic converters from the six vans.