These were the most expensive homes sold in Franklin County, Ohio, in June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County last month add up to more than $15 million.

4,667 properties were sold in Franklin County in June, according to records kept by auditor Michael Stinziano’s office, including 2,553 residences among 2,446 purchases.

As COVID-19’s grip on the U.S. has faded in 2021, the Columbus area has seen a booming housing market along with the rest of the country. Columbus is also the fastest growing large metropolitan area in the entire Midwest.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

1,875 single-family homes were sold in Franklin County in June. The average price was just under $289,000, and the median price was $252,000.

Seventeen of these homes sold for more than $1 million. The cheapest one sold was $1,000, one of five under $10,000.

Here are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County last month:

10. This home at 1190 Lincoln Road in Columbus’ Gladdington Heights neighborhood sold for $1,203,000 on June 25:

9. This home at 1890 Tremont Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,205,000 on June 25:

8. This home at 107 Ashbourne Road in the Stanberry Place section of Bexley sold for $1,221,000 on June 10:

7. This home at 1553 Cambridge Blvd. in the Cambridge Place section of Columbus sold for $1,225,000 on June 29:

6. This home at 1670 Cambridge Blvd. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,250,000 on June 1:

5. This home at 1905 Berkshire Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,375,000 on June 11:

4. and 2. The 82-acre property at 5241 E. Walnut St. in Columbus sold on June 15. Multiple dwellings exist on the property and two were sold for $1,555,000 and $2 million each. The photo below is the auditor’s office’s most recent from the property in 2017:

3. This home at 4300 Riverside Drive in Columbus sold for $1.6 million on June 23:

1. This home at 361 N. Parkview Ave. in Columbus sold for $2.6 million on June 30: