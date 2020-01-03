These Ohio schools send the most students to Harvard, Princeton and MIT

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Several Central Ohio high schools are among the best in the state for sending students to Ivy League schools Harvard, Princeton and MIT.

Upper Arlington High School, The Columbus Academy, New Albany High School and schools in the Dublin and Olentangy districts all clinched spots in the top 25, according to new data from PolarisList, which ranks the best high schools in America based on one metric: the number of students they sent to those three elite colleges.

Looking at just 2018, Dublin Jerome High School led the state with five students accepted.

