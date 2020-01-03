These Ohio schools send the most students to Harvard, Princeton and MIT

Local News

by: Columbus Business First

Posted: / Updated:
lockers generic columbus city schools_345554

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Several Central Ohio high schools are among the best in the state for sending students to Ivy League schools Harvard, Princeton and MIT.

Upper Arlington High School, The Columbus Academy, New Albany High School and schools in the Dublin and Olentangy districts all clinched spots in the top 25, according to new data from PolarisList, which ranks the best high schools in America based on one metric: the number of students they sent to those three elite colleges.

Looking at just 2018, Dublin Jerome High School led the state with five students accepted.

For more, and to check out a gallery to see the ranking for schools throughout Ohio, from 2015 to 2018, go to Columbus Business First.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools