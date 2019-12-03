These charities are looking for Giving Tuesday donations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — You shopped for Black Friday, supported Small Business Saturday and surfed the web for Cyber Monday. Now, it’s Giving Tuesday.

If you need some ideas on places to make a monetary gift, here’s a starting point:

Columbus Foundation – The Columbus Foundation maintains a one-stop shop for charitable giving in central Ohio. Through its ‘Giving Store,’ you can donate to a number of local charities.

Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption – The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is the only public nonprofit charity in the United States that is focused exclusively on foster care adoption.

Firefighters 4 Kids – Central Ohioans can make a difference by collecting toys at their schools, neighborhoods and businesses or by volunteering time sorting and bagging toys with the firefighters.

Make-A-Day Columbus – Operates pop-up events hosed by local businesses, centered around promoting positive relationships, love, and encouragement thorough connection and conversation with our local homeless community.

Refuge Ministries – The free, faith-based organization has helped thousands struggling with addiction since 1999. The program connects graduates with resources and helps them slowly reintegrate back into their families and communities.

Ronald McDonald House – The Ronald McDonald House Charities helps house families of patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital have a nearby place to stay.

When you make a donation, make sure it goes to the right place. Don’t open your wallet to a fake charity.