COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700,000 vehicles are stolen each year in the U.S., and the National Insurance Crime Bureau analyzed federal crime data to determine which cars and trucks were most frequently reported stolen in 2022.

In Ohio, Kia and Hyundai vehicles made up half of the most stolen cars, the NICB’s report shows. The trend was reflected in Columbus as Kia and Hyundai vehicles accounted for nearly two-thirds of all car theft attempts last year, garnering a lawsuit from City Attorney Zach Klein.

A Ford truck, two Chevrolet models and two Honda models round out Ohio’s top 10. The most frequently stolen vehicles the Buckeye State in 2022 were:

Hyundai Elantra Hyundai Sonata Kia Optima Ford pickup (Full Size) Kia Sportage Kia Forte Chevrolet pickup (Full Size) Honda Accord Honda Civic Chevrolet Malibu

Nationally, the report found the most frequently stolen car was the full-size Chevrolet pickup truck, followed by full-size Ford trucks. Two Honda models and a Hyundai round out the top five. The most frequently stolen vehicles the U.S. in 2022 were:

Chevrolet pickup (full size) Ford pickup (full size) Honda Civic Honda Accord Hyundai Sonata Hyundai Elantra Kia Optima Toyota Camry GMC pickup (full size) Honda CR-V