These are the most popular dog names and breeds in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The most popular dog name is the same in Franklin County and its surrounding counties, according to an NBC4 analysis of public information, and the most popular breeds are common throughout the area, too.

NBC4 collected dog license databases via public records requests to officials in Franklin, Delaware, Licking, Fairfield, Pickaway, Union and Madison counties. Below are the most popular dog names and breeds according to those registries, sorted by county population.

Franklin County

The most popular dog name in Franklin County is Bella, which accounts for 933 (about 1.4%) of the 65,535 dogs listed in the county registry. Rounding out the top five are Lucy (690), Max (575), Daisy (562) and Charlie (518). Forty-five dogs have no name listed.

The most popular breed is listed as “mixed,” which is 11,149 (17%) dogs. The top dogs with specific breeds listed are Labrador retriever (2,802), Labrador retriever mix (2,052), Chihuahua (2,011), golden retriever (1,732) and German shepherd (1,713). Eleven dogs have no breed listed.

Top names Top specific breeds 1. Bella Labrador retriever 2. Lucy Labrador retriever mix 3. Max Chihuahua 4. Daisy Golden retriever 5. Charlie German shepherd Source: NBC4 analysis of Franklin County Auditor’s dog license registry.

Delaware County

The most popular dog name in Delaware County is Bella, which accounts for 115 of the 16,365 dogs in the county registry. Rounding out the top five are Charlie (99), Lucy (92), Daisy (89) and Max (84). 354 dogs do not have names listed.

The most popular breed is listed as “mix,” which is 742 dogs. The top dogs with specific breeds listed are golden retriever and Labrador retriever mix (tied at 340), Labrador retriever (301), German shepherd (295) and goldendoodle (233). Seventeen dogs have unknown or blank breeds.

Top names Top specific breeds 1. Bella Golden retriever (tied) 2. Charlie Labrador retriever mix (tied) 3. Lucy Labrador retriever 4. Daisy German shepherd 5. Max Goldendoodle Source: NBC4 analysis of Delaware County Auditor’s dog license registry.

Licking County

The most popular dog name in Licking County is Bella, which accounts for 359 (1.4%) of the 24,933 dogs listed in the country registry. Rounding out the top five are Max (228), Daisy (227), Lucy (222) and Buddy (202). 377 dogs have either unknown names or no name listed.

Labrador retriever is the most popular breed with 2,744 dogs (11%). “Mixed” ranks second with 2,296 dogs. The next four highest are Chihuahua (1,299), German shepherd (1,264), beagle (1,081) and boxer (919). Thirty-one dogs do not have breeds listed.

Top names Top specific breeds 1. Bella Labrador retriever 2. Max Chihuahua 3. Daisy German shepherd 4. Lucy Beagle 5. Buddy Boxer Source: NBC4 analysis of Licking County Auditor’s dog license registry.

Fairfield County

The most popular dog name in Fairfield County is Bella, which accounts for 221 (1%) of the 22,247 dogs listed in the county registry. 8,484 dogs, however, do not have names listed, which is more than 1 in 3. Names rounding out the top five are Daisy (153), Lucy (146), Max (136) and Buddy (121).

“Mixed” is the most popular breed listed, with 2,845 dogs. The most popular specifically breeds are Labrador retriever (1,172), Labrador mix (878), German shepherd (792), shih tzu (574) and Chihuahua (554). Thirty-two dogs in the registry have unknown breeds.

Top names Top specific breeds 1. Bella Labrador retriever 2. Daisy Labrador mix 3. Lucy German shepherd 4. Max Shih tzu 5. Buddy Chihuahua Source: NBC4 analysis of Fairfield County Auditor’s dog license registry.

Pickaway County

The most popular dog breed in Pickaway County is a mix, according to the county shelter’s 2021 registry of 1,539 dogs. The top five specific breeds are Labrador retriever (115), German shepherd (84), beagle (72), Chihuahua (66) and an Australian shepherd/dachshund mix (56). Twenty dogs have no breed listed. The shelter told NBC4 it does not collect dog names.

Top specific breeds 1. Labrador retriever 2. German shepherd 3. Beagle 4. Chihuahua 5. Australian shepherd/dachshund mix Source: NBC4 analysis of Pickaway County Dog Shelter’s dog license registry.

Union County

The most popular dog name in Union County is Bella, which accounts for 119 (1.7%) of the 7,120 dogs on the county registry. 145 dogs do not have names listed. Rounding out the top five are Daisy (68), Bailey (59), Molly (59), and Max (56).

The most popular breeds are Labrador retriever (899), German shepherd (334), Chihuahua (274), beagle (257) and boxer (242). 87 dogs either have an “unknown” breed or did not have a breed listed.

Top names Top specific breeds 1. Bella Labrador retriever 2. Daisy German shepherd 3. Bailey Chihuahua 4. Molly Beagle 5. Max Boxer Source: NBC4 analysis of Union County Auditor’s dog license registry.

Madison County

The most popular dog name in Madison County is Bella, which accounts for 102 (1.5%) of the 6,692 dogs in the county registry. Rounding out the top five are Daisy (65), Sadie (58), Buddy (54) and Max (54). Thirty-two dogs have invalid names or have no names listed.

Madison County’s most popular breed is mixed. The top five specific breeds are Labrador retriever (561), German shepherd (304), Chihuahua (284), beagle (206) and shih tzu (180). Thirty-two dogs have invalid breeds or no breeds listed.