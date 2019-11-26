There go the Ms! Red tape pops up all over town for ❌ichigan Week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Saturday’s win, the Ohio State Buckeyes have clinched a spot to play in the Big Ten championship game in December.

And while there is much to celebrate so far, OSU still has one more regular season game to play. This one is simply known as “The Game” — the Buckeyes against that northern team.

And a rivalry week tradition continues again this year.

On and off-campus, the letter M is being covered in red tape to send a message to that team up north.

“It’s my first Rivalry Week, so I am excited,” said one OSU student.

She wasn’t the only one.

“It’s a tradition I keep on looking forward to,” said another Buckeyes fan.

It’s a major, unavoidable tradition that clearly states what this week is and how the OSU faithful feel about that team to the north.

“The minute I saw every street sign covered in red duct tape, I started laughing.”

Red tape, everywhere, covering every single M you can find.

The funny thing is, for those Ms on campus, no one ever sees the people who do the taping.

Every year, on the Sunday-into-Monday overnight of Rivalry Week, the mysterious Buckeye faithful tape.

However, at 3:45 a.m. Monday, NBC4 cameras did capture some of the “red handed.”

They were all decked out in black. When they realized whose cameras they were, they took off, working the preserve the mystery behind the taping tradition.