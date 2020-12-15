Suspect, police exchange gunfire in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire after a reported theft in south Columbus.

According to Columbus police, around 2 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to a business near the 2500 block of Groveport Road on the report of a theft.

Police say a suspect shot at them when they arrived on scene, and officers returned gun fire.

No officers were injured and police are currently searching for the suspect.

The Ohio BCI has been called in to investigate the shooting.

Groveport Road was closed between Glendower and Wilson avenues while police investigated, but has since reopened.