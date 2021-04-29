Theft of catalytic converters in Columbus captured on car dealership security cameras

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have released pictures of two men allegedly stealing catalytic converters at a car dealership.

On April 18 two men dove under vehicles at the dealership on South High Street and dismantled the catalytic converters from the cars and trucks, according to video footage released by police of the alleged suspects.

Police said in a media release that the value of the catalytic converters is thousands of dollars.

If you have any information about the men in the security camera footage, CPD would like to hear from you: 614-645-2006 bcrawford@columbuspolice.org @OhioCrime 614-461-TIPS