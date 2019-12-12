The Wilds announces birth of rhino

CUMBERLAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Wilds announced the birth of a female white rhinoceros calf, the second born in a little over a month.

The calf was born in the facility’s large, heated rhino barn during the early morning hours of Friday, December 6, 2019.

This calf is the 22nd white rhino to be born at The Wilds and the fourth fifth-generation white rhino to be born at the center—the only facility that has had fourth and fifth generation births of the species outside of Africa. Counting Asian one-horned rhinos, another species that lives at The Wilds, this calf marks the 30th rhino to be born at The Wilds since the first rhino was born at the facility in 2004.

The rhino has been named “Bing” to recognize Drs. Hetty and Arthur Bing for a donation to expand the Overlook at The Wilds.

The Wilds says Bing and her 10-year-old mother, Anan, who was also born at The Wilds, are doing well and continue to bond. Animal Management staff note that Anan, who has previously given birth to two other calves and is an experienced mother, is being very attentive to her newborn. This is the second offspring for Bing’s father, 21-year-old Kengele, who was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. His first calf, Scout, was born at The Wilds on October 23, 2019 to mother, Agnes.

Guests may have the opportunity to view Bing and Anan, along with the other rhinos, in the rhino barn during a Winter at The Wilds tour within the coming weeks. Tours are available at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. through April. Reservations must be made at least 72 hours in advance. For more information, visit TheWilds.org.